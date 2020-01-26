Left Menu
Reuters World News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 26-01-2020 05:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 05:21 IST
Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Lebanese security fire water cannons at protesters

Lebanese security forces on Saturday fired water cannons and tear gas at anti-government protesters trying to breach a security barricade outside government headquarters in central Beirut. Some protesters among the hundreds who had gathered for a planned march managed to open a metal gate blocking their way but were pushed back. Rescuers dig for survivors after Turkey quake kills at least 29

Rescuers searched on Saturday for survivors trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings after a powerful earthquake hit eastern Turkey late on Friday, killing 29 people and injuring more than 1,400. Turkish broadcasters showed footage of rescuers pulling people out from under the debris, some around 21 hours after the quake. Britain's Prince Charles wants to visit Iran: Sunday Times

The heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, would like to make an official visit to Iran, he said in an interview with the Sunday Times newspaper. Charles however declined to address the tensions relating to the crisis in the British monarchy sparked by his son Prince Harry, who is stepping down from his royal role with his wife Meghan, the paper said. Xi says China faces 'grave situation' as virus death toll hits 42

President Xi Jinping said China was facing a "grave situation" as the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak jumped to 42, overshadowing celebrations of the Lunar New Year that began on Saturday. China also announced further transport restrictions. Iraqi security forces raid protest camps after Sadr supporters withdraw

Iraqi security forces fired bullets and tear gas on Saturday in raids on protest camps in Baghdad and southern cities, killing four people and wounding dozens more, police and medical sources said. The new push to end the sit-in protests and restore order came hours after populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who has millions of supporters in Baghdad and the south, said he would end his involvement in anti-government unrest. Trump's peace plan may polarize the Middle East it seeks to calm

As U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to host Israeli leaders in Washington to reveal details of his long-delayed Middle East peace plan, Palestinians warned on Friday that no deal could work without them on board. Trump invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief rival centrist former general Benny Gantz to the White House next week, saying he would unveil the plan before his Tuesday meeting with Netanyahu. Thousands support Venezuela's Guaido at Madrid rally

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido joined thousands of supporters at a demonstration in Madrid on Saturday after arriving in Spain on the last leg of a European tour. Speaking in a central square packed with supporters holding signs calling for 'democracy', Guaido emphasized the importance of international support in unseating Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro from power. Canada identifies first coronavirus case

Canada declared on Saturday that Toronto Public Health has received notification of first presumptive confirmed case of coronavirus in a resident who recently returned from Wuhan, the government said in a statement. "The individual is stable and is hospitalized" the statement added. Virus anxieties cast shadow over Year of the Rat festivities

Chinese communities around the world greeted the Year of the Rat on Saturday with dances and parades, although celebrations were marred by worries about the coronavirus outbreak that has upended Lunar New Year festivities in China. In Sydney, which welcomed in the year with golden rat statues set up at the entrance to its downtown Chinatown precinct, authorities said crowds might be smaller than usual. Several countries have breached arms embargo agreed at Libya summit: U.N.

Several countries backing rival factions in Libya have violated an arms embargo which they had agreed to uphold a week ago at a summit in Berlin, the United Nations said on Saturday. Last Sunday, foreign powers backing opposing camps fighting over Libya's capital Tripoli agreed at a summit hosted by Germany and the United Nations to push the parties to a lasting ceasefire and respect an existing U.N. arm embargo.

