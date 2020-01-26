Delhi: BJP president hoists tricolour at party headquarters

BJP president JP Nadda hoisted the tricolour at party headquarters in the capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day.

"Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay," PM Modi tweeted in English as well as Hindi. Celebrations are being held all across the country to mark the day.

On this day, 70-year back, India officially adopted its Constitution. The 90-minute Republic Day ceremony has commenced with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial near the India Gate. (ANI)

