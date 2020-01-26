Delhi: BJP president hoists tricolour at party headquarters
BJP president JP Nadda hoisted the tricolour at party headquarters in the capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day.
BJP president JP Nadda hoisted the tricolour at party headquarters in the capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day.
"Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay," PM Modi tweeted in English as well as Hindi. Celebrations are being held all across the country to mark the day.
On this day, 70-year back, India officially adopted its Constitution. The 90-minute Republic Day ceremony has commenced with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial near the India Gate. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- JP Nadda
- Narendra Modi
- BJP
- Delhi
- India
- Constitution
- National War Memorial
- India Gate
ALSO READ
Not just India, the entire world has a lot of expectations from youth: Modi
109 children sexually abused every day in India in 2018
Will help 25 Pakistani Hindu refugees resettle in Muzaffarnagar village, says BJP MLA
15-member Indian team announced for Women's T20 World Cup
Japan's NEC Corp looks to tap opportunities in smart digital solutions in India, eyes USD 1 bn revenue in 5 yrs