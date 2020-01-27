DK Shivakumar should lead Congress in Karnataka Congress: K Rahman Khan

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister K Rahman Khan on Monday said leaders like DK Shivkumar should lead the party at the state level. "Our leadership at the national level should take a decision as soon as possible so far as KPCC presidential post is concerned. Delay is creating more confusion in the party and among the people. It is important for the Congress to give responsibility to a person who can fight for the party in Karnataka," K Rahman Khan told ANI.

"DK Shivakumar is a controversial man, but he fights for the party. He is dedicated. He can handle pressure and is capable of leadership," he added. He further said that the need of the hour for the Congress is not to look at controversies but to look at the capability of the person handling the party.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are controversial people too. So, we do not need to give much importance to controversies but we should give importance to the capability of a person who can handle the party at this point of time," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

