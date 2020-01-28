Modi govt tarnished India's image, deterred investors: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of tarnishing India’s image as a country where peace prevailed and urged the youth not to let their voice be suppressed. Targeting the youth, the former Congress president blamed the BJP-led government of creating an image for the country that deterred investors.
He said the Modi government had failed to deliver on its promise to create jobs. He urged the youth to raise issues related to the country’s future.
The Jaipur public meeting was billed “Yuva Aakrosh Rally”, focusing on “youth anger” over unemployment. PTI AD SDA ASH ASH
