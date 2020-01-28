Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 16:31 IST
FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?
US President Donald Trump (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Lawyers representing U.S. President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial launch a third and final day of defense arguments on Tuesday, as the proceedings on whether to remove him from office enter a critical week. Here is what to look out for next:

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY * The Senate comes into session at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Tuesday to resume the trial, with the president's team set to wrap up its presentations at some point during the day.

* Once Trump's team concludes its opening arguments, senators will have 16 hours to submit questions to each side. Those question will be submitted in writing to U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial. LATER IN THE WEEK AND BEYOND

* At the conclusion of the question period, the House of Representatives Democratic impeachment team and Trump's lawyers will have four hours, equally divided, to make what could amount to closing arguments. * The Senate will then move to the question of whether to call witnesses, culminating in crucial votes.

Trial rules provide a two-step process on whether to subpoena witness and documents, with one vote on whether to consider doing so and, if approved, subsequent votes to actually call witnesses or demand documents. Some Democrats have argued the process could allow Republicans to first vote "yes" on whether to proceed and then vote "no" on actually allowing witnesses or documents in order to avoid alienating conservative or more moderate voters.

Democrats have been pressing for testimony from White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, former Trump national security adviser John Bolton and others. But with Republicans holding a 53-47 majority in the Senate, Democrats would need to pick up four Republican votes to force the issue. * If the Senate subpoenas witnesses, they would be deposed privately before the Senate decides on public testimony.

* If no witnesses or additional documents are subpoenaed, senators could entertain other motions or proceed to vote on each article of impeachment. * Theoretically, the trial could conclude this week, but it could stretch longer, possibly much longer if witnesses are called.

* Trump is scheduled to deliver the annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4, and he could do so with the question of his removal from office still unresolved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nike says Kobe Bryant merchandise sold out on website

Nike Incs Kobe Bryant merchandise was sold out on its website, the company said on Tuesday, following reports the company had pulled products branded by the NBA star who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.A search for Kobe-branded product...

Newly discovered photos of Nazi death camp probably show guard Demjanjuk

Historians in Germany have released previously unseen photos of the Nazi Sobibor death camp, including what they believe are images of John Demjanjuk, who was sentenced in 2011 for his role in the killing of about 28,000 people there.Ukrain...

US STOCKS-Wall Street recovers from Monday rout on tech, financial support

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as gains in technology and financial shares helped major indexes recover from their worst selloff in about four months on worries over a coronavirus outbreak and its impact on global growth.Markets across the wor...

Intelligence sharing will not be put at risk by Huawei decision-UK's Raab

Britains Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said intelligence sharing would not be jeopardized by Tuesdays decision to allow Chinas Huawei a role in building the countrys 5G telecoms network. GCHQ has confirmed categorically that how we constru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020