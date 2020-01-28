BJP bringing in 'outsiders' for campaigning in Delhi polls: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the BJP of insulting the people of the national capital by bringing "outsiders" to campaign for the February 8 assembly polls here. Kejriwal claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), besides 11 chief ministers, has brought 200 MPs and 70 ministers to defeat him.

"They are bringing 200 MPs, 70 ministers and 11 chief ministers because the people of Delhi did not support them. So, now, they are bringing outsiders. They are coming to defeat the people of Delhi," he said while canvassing for AAP's Gokapluri constituency candidate Surendra Kumar. "They are coming to defeat your son Kejriwal. They are coming to insult all of us. They will come and say your schools are in bad condition, your mohalla clinics are in bad shape. Will you keep quiet?" Kejriwal asked to which the audience responded with a resounding "no".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief urged the people to recount the development works done in Delhi in the past five years in front of the BJP leaders when they visit different areas asking for votes. "This fight is between the two crore people of Delhi and 200 BJP MPs. When they come, recount all the works done in the last five years and send them back to their states. Do not let them insult Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal said he has worked liked an elder son of a family. "I paid electricity and water bills like the elder son of a family, I arranged for a good education for children of the family, I took care of the health of your family and arranged for their medicines, I arranged for pilgrimage for elders of the family as an elder son," he said while addressing AAP supporters.

"If they visit your area, welcome them properly, ask them they are from which state and then ask them about Delhi. Please also ask them about the number of hours that their states receive electricity and its price. Then tell them that Delhi receives 24-hour free electricity," he added. Kejriwal also asked people to tell the BJP leaders about mohalla clinics.

"Ask them about the water bills that the people of their states receive. If they quote a price, tell them that Delhi has free water supply. "Ask them whether their states have mohalla clinics, and show them one if need be. Ask them the results achieved by their school students, and tell them that students of Delhi have received 96 per cent," the AAP leader said.

When all this is done, serve them tea and advise them to go back and handle their states instead of giving speeches in Delhi, he added. Kejriwal also held roadshows in Karawal Nagar, Mehruli and Chattarpur.

In Mehrauli, he urged people to strengthen his hands by voting for him. At a public meeting later in the evening in the Delhi Canontment area, Kejriwal said there is a need to take Delhi to the next level of development now and for that people should vote for the AAP.

"I urge even supporters of other parties. Because by voting for AAP you are voting for development of the national capital. We improved the basic facilities of Delhi, now there is need to take the development of Delhi to the next level," he said.

