UPDATE 7-Trump team pleads for acquittal at impeachment trial as it wraps up defense arguments

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 01:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 01:39 IST
President Donald Trump's lawyers wrapped up their arguments in his impeachment trial on Tuesday with a plea for the Senate to acquit him, and also sought to marginalize former national security adviser John Bolton's explosive allegations about Trump's conduct as "inadmissible" in the proceedings. "The election is only months away. The American people are entitled to choose their president. Overturning past elections and massively interfering with the upcoming one would cause serious and lasting damage to the people of the United States and to our great country. The Senate cannot allow this to happen," White House Counsel Pat Cipollone told the Senate.

"It is time for this to end, here and now. So we urge the Senate to reject these articles of impeachment." He spoke on the third and final day of Trump's legal team's presentation to the Senate.

