Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said that US President Donald Trump will visit the Sabarmati Riverfront during his visit to India in February.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 30-01-2020 03:29 IST
  • |
  Created: 30-01-2020 03:29 IST
Trump to visit Sabarmati Riverfront during India trip in Feb: Gujarat CM
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said that US President Donald Trump will visit the Sabarmati Riverfront during his visit to India in February. "The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, will visit the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat during his visit to India in February," Rupani said at an election rally here.

On January 16, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that India and the United States are in contact through diplomatic channels over the proposed visit of President Trump. "Speculations have been made on this for months... When PM Modi met US President Trump, he had invited him to India... Both the countries are in contact over this. We will share with you as and when we get concrete information," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during a weekly briefing in New Delhi.

Kumar's remarks came amid reports that Trump is likely to make a state visit to India towards the end of February. During the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston last September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shared the dais with Trump, invited the latter and his family to India, saying it will give a new height to the shared dreams of the two countries.

The Indian invitation to the US President was reiterated last month by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar when they called on Trump at the White House after meeting with their American counterparts Mark Esper and Mike Pompeo during the 2+2 ministerial dialogue. (ANI)

