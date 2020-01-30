Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan questions Rahul's ideology

BJP leader and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and questioned his ideology.

The minister took to Twitter to say that Rahul Gandhi has got his surname 'Gandhi' in credit.

"Rahul Gandhi, who got his sir-name in credit, can you explain your ideology?. Under which does he speak language of Jinnah? Under which ideology he stands with Tukde-Tukde gang?" asked Pradhan in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

