Left Menu
Development News Edition

Add expenses of anti-CAA protests to AAP candidates' expenditure accounts: BJP writes to EC

BJP has approached the Election Commission and demanded that expenditure incurred on Shaheen Bagh and other such protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) must be added to the expenditure accounts of the Aam Aadmi Party candidates since these are turning out to be "proxy" election campaigns in the "guise" of agitation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 22:41 IST
Add expenses of anti-CAA protests to AAP candidates' expenditure accounts: BJP writes to EC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

BJP has approached the Election Commission and demanded that expenditure incurred on Shaheen Bagh and other such protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) must be added to the expenditure accounts of the Aam Aadmi Party candidates since these are turning out to be "proxy" election campaigns in the "guise" of agitation. In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and other Election Commissioners, BJP Delhi until stated that the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party are doing election campaign in the guise of protests against the CAA in various places throughout the territory of NCT of Delhi.

"That various protests throughout the NCT of Delhi, in the form of Dharnas have been staged by persons acting in concert and on behalf of the AAP, for the purpose of electoral gains. In the process the whole of the environment of Delhi has been poisoned by several such motivated protests seeking to benefit the AAP, by acting its proxy," the letter said. "Expenditure incurred on Shaheen Bagh and other such protests against the CAA, 2019 must be added to the expenditure accounts of the respective Aam Aadmi Party candidates since these are turning out to be proxy election campaigns in the guise of protests," it said.

The BJP said that the AAP leaders are "openly supporting" as well as "encouraging" such protests. "AAP, being a political party has put up candidates in all Assembly constituencies of Delhi and any attempt to indulge in the proxy campaign for the political party has to be seen in that light and any expenditure on such campaign accounted accordingly to the account of a candidate for whose benefit the proxy campaign was done."

The party stated that AAP is violating the model code of conduct, provisions of rules relating to election expenditure. The BJP also demanded that an independent Election Expenditure Observer should be appointed to enquire and verify the facts on grounds so that appropriate action can be taken against the culprit.

It also sought the appointment of an independent observer to keep an eye on protests throughout of NCT of Delhi. BJP also requested the Election Commission to call for the expenditure records of AAP to reveal the real intention behind these protests and issue a show-cause notice to AAP seeking their explanation as to why stringent action should not be taken against their leaders and candidates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Heatwave threatens to stoke Australia's deadly bushfires despite containment efforts

Firefighters will struggle to contain deadly fires as soaring temperature and strong winds stoke the threat of more blazes across Australias east coast, authorities said on Friday Since September, Australia has been battling bushfires that ...

NBA-Bryant tribute part of sweeping changes to NBA All-Star Game

The number 24 jersey worn by the late Kobe Bryant will play a role in determining the winner of next months All-Star Game in Chicago, the NBA said on Thursday with further plans to honour the Los Angeles Lakers great still to come. As part ...

Singapore Airlines to reduce capacity to mainland China in February due to virus

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Friday it would reduce capacity on some of its routes to mainland China in February due to the growing scale of the coronavirus epidemic.The cuts include flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chen...

Trump's Mideast plan is 'injustice of the century', U.S.-allied Tunisian president says

President Kais Saied of Tunisia, an ally of the United States, said on Thursday that the new U.S. plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians is the injustice of the century. Tunisia is serving a two-year term on the United Nations S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020