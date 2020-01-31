Senior Republican sees 'completion' of impeachment trial Friday or Saturday
The No. 3 Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Thursday Republicans were prepared to stay through the "completion" of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial whether late on Friday or on Saturday.
Senator John Barrasso told reporters Republicans were likely to beat back an effort by Democrats to call witnesses and wrap up the trial on Friday.
When asked about the possibility Democrats could employ tactics to delay the conclusion, he said, "We'll be prepared to stay here through completion," even if that meant a session on Saturday.
