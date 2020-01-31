Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump rape accuser seeks DNA sample from U.S. president

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 04:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 03:59 IST
Trump rape accuser seeks DNA sample from U.S. president

An Elle magazine advice columnist who is suing Donald Trump for defamation for denying he raped her approximately 24 years ago wants the U.S. president to provide a DNA sample to see if he came into contact with the dress she said she wore.

A legal notice, seen by Reuters and verified by lawyers for the columnist E. Jean Carroll, was dated Thursday and expected to be filed with the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan. It asks that Trump be required to submit to a physical examination on March 2, perhaps in Washington, to obtain a sample from his cheek, blood or skin cells for DNA analysis and comparison against "unidentified male DNA" on the dress that it said Carroll wore.

Lawyers for Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Trump has denied knowing Carroll and the alleged encounter. The notice said several other people, whose names were blacked out in a lab report also seen by Reuters, had been tested and eliminated as possible "contributors" to DNA found on Carroll's Donna Karan dress.

In a New York magazine article, last June and her memoir published the next month, Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in midtown Manhattan, between the autumn of 1995 and spring of 1996. Carroll sued over statements Trump later made, when he said he did not know her and that she was "totally lying" in order to boost book sales.

Trump also told The Hill newspaper that Carroll was "not my type" and the alleged encounter "never happened." Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan in a statement called it "standard operating procedure in these circumstances" to obtain DNA samples from accused people.

Trump's lawyers may nonetheless ask the New York state judge overseeing the defamation case not to require a sample. The judge earlier this month rejected Trump's effort to dismiss the lawsuit altogether on jurisdictional grounds.

In a statement on Thursday, Carroll said that since the alleged encounter with Trump, she had worn the dress only at a photo shoot for the New York article. Bill Clinton underwent DNA testing during independent counsel Kenneth Starr's 1998 probe into the then-president's relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Clinton later admitted to having had an inappropriate relationship with Lewinsky. He was impeached over the scandal in December 1998 and later acquitted in the U.S. Senate. Starr is defending Trump in the president's current impeachment trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rupee rises 17 paise to 71.41 against US dollar ahead of Economic Survey

The Indian rupee appreciated by 17 paise to 71.41 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday ahead of the release of the governments Economic Survey later in the day. Forex traders said market participants are assessing the economic imp...

Sonia Gandhi leads anti-CAA protest in Parliament ahead of Budget Session

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi led a protest of party leaders in Parliament against the CAA, NPR and NRC ahead of the Budget Session.Party leaders held placards of Save India, No to CAA, NRC and shouted slogans.Senior Congress leaders Motilal...

Muhammad's world 400m hurdles record, Mahuchikh's world U20 high jump records ratified

Dalilah Muhammads world 400m hurdles record of 52.16 and Yaroslava Mahuchikhs world U20 high jump records of 2.02m and 2.04m, all set at the World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, have now been ratified, along with Joshua Cheptegeis world...

WRAPUP 4-U.S. warns citizens against travel to China as virus toll tops 200

The U.S. government warned Americans not to travel to China as the death toll from a new coronavirus reached 213 on Friday and the World Health Organization WHO declared a global health emergency.A new State Department travel advisory raise...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020