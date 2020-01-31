Hope there are good debates in Parl over economic issues: PM ahead of Budget Session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that a strong foundation will be laid for this decade in the present session of Parliament and hoped there will be good debates in both the Houses on the economy. Speaking ahead of the Budget Session, Modi said that he wanted a vast and qualitative discussion on financial issues in both the houses.
"This session should be focussed mainly on economic issues. I want there to be good debates on these issues in both houses. "Our government's identity has been of empowering Dalits, women, those who face exploitation. We want to continue these efforts. This session should be focussed mainly on economic issues. I want there to be good debates on these issues in both houses," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Dalits
- Houses
- Parliament
ALSO READ
Anti-India slogans people at JNU were sent to jail by Narendra Modi, alleges Shah.
In a world seeking to break free from mindless hate, violence, Indian way of life offers ray of hope: PM Narendra Modi at an event.
After the NRC fiasco in Assam, the Narendra Modi government
Children should be pursued not pressured into studies: PM Narendra Modi to parents during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'.
PM Narendra Modi, new BJP president to hold meeting with CMs, deputy CMs of party-ruled states on Monday evening: Sources.