BJP promises wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for poor ahead of Delhi polls

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Friday said that if BJP is voted to power in the national capital then it will provide wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for the poor.

  Updated: 31-01-2020 18:04 IST
  New Delhi
BJP promises wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for poor ahead of Delhi polls
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Friday said that if BJP is voted to power in the national capital then it will provide wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for the poor. "We will provide good quality wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for the poor population. We will provide tap water to every home to rid Delhi of its tanker problems," Tiwari told reporters at a press conference where BJP released its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020.

"Further, the Aam Aadmi Party has stopped three major union government schemes in Delhi - Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Pradhanmantri Aawas Yojana, and Kisan Samman Nidhi. As soon as the BJP government is elected in the state then we will implement these schemes in Delhi. We will form Delhi Yamuna Development Board and we will start Yamuna Aarti as well like Vrindavan and Mathura," he added. He further said that BJP will form a Colony Development Board for the development of unauthorised colonies.

"We will give a corruption-free and transparent government in Delhi. There will be a colony development board for the development of the unauthorised colonies. We will give ownership rights to resettlement colonies just like unauthorised colonies," Tiwari said. "We will give freehold of shops/offices to around 10 lakh traders. We will amend the rules for solving the problem of sealing. We will also work for the interest of lessees or tenants," he added.

Speaking on education and women's issues, Tiwari said: "We will build at least 10 new colleges and 200 new schools within the next five years. We will develop the infrastructure in Delhi at the cost of Rs 10,000 crore. We will create a fund under 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' for the girl child. We will also provide electric scooty for poor girl students. For women's safety we will start Rani Lakshmi Bai women's safety scheme," he added. He further said that the wastelands in the national capital will be removed within a period of two years.

"Delhi will be rid of the wastelands. Within the next two years, we will definitely eradicate the waste mounds from Delhi," he said. "BJP will provide 10 lakh jobs within the next five years. We will give job security to contract workers. The BJP further resolves that in slums, we will build libraries," he added.

Assembly elections will be held in Delhi on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

