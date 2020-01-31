Left Menu
Development News Edition

People from Hry, UP might be outsiders for BJP, but family for Delhi people: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 21:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 21:33 IST
People from Hry, UP might be outsiders for BJP, but family for Delhi people: Kejriwal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hit out at Union minister Harsh Vardhan for calling him an "outsider", saying the people from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana settled here can be outsiders for the saffron party but they are "part of our Delhi family". Kejriwal was responding to Vardhan's tweet in which the BJP leader questioned the chief minister for calling himself "Delhi's son".

The Union minister said while Kejriwal was born in Hisar in Haryana, he was settled in Kaushambi in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. "How can he be Delhi's son?" "Doctor Sahib, you hate me. You can abuse me. How can you call all those born in UP and Haryana and settled in Delhi outsiders? They may be outsiders to the BJP. But they are part of our Delhi family. We Delhiites adopted them all, made them our family," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, Kejriwal responded to the recent "sting" of the BJP on mohalla clinics, saying the party has again "mocked" the people of Delhi by issuing "fake" videos. "Delhiites worked hard to build 450 world class mohalla clinics. Mohalla clinics have brightened the name of Delhi all over the world. Today, BJP's lie was caught in a media investigation. People of Delhi are very happy with mohalla clinics," he said, tagging a news report.

At a press conference later, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh asked if Kejriwal is considered an outsider then from where are Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and his supporters. "I want to ask Harsh Vardhan — who are Manoj Tiwari and his supporters then? Haven't they come from UP, Bihar and taken up residence in Delhi? Why don't you disclose the truth about them? And if you do not consider them to be from Delhi, will you dare to throw them out of the party and Delhi? Don't insult the people of UP, Bihar, Haryana like this," he said.

People of Delhi are not going to be misled by "your cruel and insulting" statements, said Singh. He claimed that the BJP is an anti-migrant party and, therefore, they believe that a person from Haryana, UP or Bihar can't become a "son of Delhi".

Vardhan believes Kejriwal who was born in Haryana, lived in UP but settled in Delhi and then served Delhi as the CM for 5 years, cannot be a son of Delhi. He also said that with such a mindset, the BJP is insulting the people of Haryana, UP and Bihar, who live and work in Delhi and contribute to the economy of the state.

"I want to request all migrants from UP, Bihar and Haryana to carefully note this statement by Harsh Vardhan and BJP and be aware that this is how they actually think, deep within. "In other states, they have thrashed migrants and forced them to flee. Though you may work hard for the development of Delhi, the BJP and its leaders will never consider you Delhi's son or daughter and will always think of you as Delhi's enemies," Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UK flag taken down at EU Council in Brussels ahead of Brexit hour

Britains Union Jack was removed from a line of EU member state flags inside the European Council building in Brussels on Friday evening ahead of the U.K.s exit from the bloc at midnight local time 2300 GMT. Britain will become the first cou...

Sharjeel Imam's mobile phone, laptop seized: Police

Activist Sharjeel Imams mobile phone and laptop along with some anti-CAA posters have been seized from his house in Bihars Jehanabad and rented flat in Vasant Kunj, police said on Friday. Imam was arrested by the Delhi Polices Crime Branch ...

Over 20,000 drone users register themselves with Aviation Ministry

Over 20,000 users have registered their drones with the Union Aviation Ministry in the 19-day period that it had given for enrolment to all those who were operating unmanned aerial vehicles UAVs in India without permit, a senior government ...

UPDATE 2-Britain replaces O'Neill as president of U.N. climate summit

British politician Claire ONeill will no longer serve as president of a major U.N. climate summit taking place in Glasgow in November and her replacement will be confirmed shortly, the UK government said on Friday. Preparations will continu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020