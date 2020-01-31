Left Menu
BJP leader Verma stages silent protest against EC's decision to ban him from campaigning

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 22:16 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 22:16 IST
BJP leader Parvesh Verma on Friday staged a silent protest against the Election Commission's decision to bar him from campaigning for four days for the Delhi assembly polls. The BJP's star campaigner was barred for making controversial remarks during a poll campaign. The ban came into force from 5 pm on Thursday.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle, Verma was seen sitting in a dark room lit with candles and making posters in which he accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of using words like "traitor", "General Dyer" and "Hitler" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had covered his mouth with a black band.

In the background, speeches of the Delhi chief minister slamming Modi were being played on an LCD screen. "Kejriwal says Prime Minister Modi is traitor but the Election Commission is silent," read one such poster.

After Verma was barred by EC, his wife took to campaigning for the BJP in assembly constituencies in West Delhi. The BJP leader had said he respected the EC's decision and that he will rejoin campaigning after 96 hours.

He also urged the EC to ban Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia alleging they supported elements rasing slogans against the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

