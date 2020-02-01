Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli Arabs fear for their future under Trump peace plan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ummal-Fahm
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 09:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 09:00 IST
Israeli Arabs fear for their future under Trump peace plan

Umm Al-Fahm (Israel), Feb 1 (AFP) In the Israeli Arab town of Umm al-Fahm residents are scared and angry over US President Donald Trump's peace plan which sees them as part of a future Palestinian state. At the same time, the "deal of the century" would give the Jewish state a green light to annex chunks of territory in the occupied West Bank, where more than 400,000 Israelis live in settlements deemed illegal under international law.

In Umm al-Fahm, a hilltop town of over 50,000 people in northern Israel, locals are aghast at a clause on page 13 of the 181-page plan, which would barter their Israeli citizenship for the interests of the settlers. As part of an "exchange" of territory, the Trump deal, entitled Peace To Prosperity, could transfer control of the Arab "triangle" -- a cluster of 14 towns and villages where more than 260,000 Israeli Arabs live -- from Israel to a mooted Palestinian state.

"The Vision contemplates the possibility, subject to agreement of the parties that the borders of Israel will be redrawn such that the Triangle Communities become part of the State of Palestine," reads the text published by the White House. That idea was welcomed by former defence minister Avigdor Lieberman, head of the secular nationalist Yisrael Beitenu party, who proposed such a swap in 2004.

But triangle residents find it a bitter pill to swallow. "We don't take this lightly. This situation is very serious, and it makes me very afraid," said Rosine Zaid, sitting in an Umm al-Fahm cafe.

"We're not going to let that happen," adds her friend Lubna Asali, between sips of coffee. A group of five teenagers, shawarma meat sandwiches and soft drinks in their hands, say they will take part in a protest against the Trump plan due to take place Saturday in Umm al-Fahm.

"We are ready to defend our land. We are against this programme," said 16-year-old Abdel. He supports a Palestinian state, but with its capital in Jerusalem, which the plan acknowledges as Israel's "undivided" capital.

"If they want to get us out of Israel, we want Jerusalem to follow us," he says. The Trump proposal does not in fact advocate the physical relocation of triangle residents.

Instead it would change the status of their communities, making them a Palestinian enclave, cut off from the neighbouring West Bank by an Israeli barrier erected during the bloody second Palestinian intifada in the early 2000s. They fear that as citizens of a Palestinian state they would lose the benefits of Israel's thriving economy, its health and welfare system and the freedom to enter Israel, where many of their relatives have lived since before the creation of the Jewish state in 1948.

"We are part of the Arab minority in Israel and we live on our national land," says Yousef Jabareen, a member of the Israeli parliament and an Umm al-Fahm native. "We refuse this plan, we want to continue to exist both socially and politically.

"I am Arab, I am Palestinian, and I am also a citizen of the State of Israel," he added, saying that he feared that the triangle would become a "canton" landlocked in Israel. Jabareen, who belongs to the mainly-Arab Joint List opposition alliance, says implementing the plan would shrink the Arab population of Israel and erode its influence.

Arabs currently number about 1.8 million, around 20 percent of Israel's population. The Trump plan would take about 260,000 Arabs out of that total, leaving the remainder politically weaker, Israeli Arab NGO Adallah writes on its Website.

"According to the plan, the residents of the earmarked communities would remain in their homes but Israel's borders would simply be redrawn to leave them outside its border," it says. If executed, it says, it would bring about a demographic shift through "racially-motivated separation." Jabareen's Joint List backed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rival Benny Gantz for prime minister in a September general election.

But neither man was able to muster enough votes to form a government and a new poll is scheduled for March, the third within a year. Gantz backs the Trump plan and has said he will submit it to Israel's parliament for its endorsement in the coming week, drawing fire from Israeli Arabs.

For former MP Mohammed Barakeh, their choice at the polling booths will be clear. "It will be the Arab list against the entire Israeli political establishment," he said. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Budget will reflect how much BJP cares about people of Delhi: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Union Budget 2020, which is being presented merely a few days ahead of the Assembly election in Delhi, will reflect how much the BJP cares about the people of the city. Taking to Twit...

NBA roundup: Nets' Irving drops 54 on Bulls

Kyrie Irving delivered an electrifying, 54-point performance in the Brooklyn Nets 133-118 victory over the Chicago Bulls in New York. It was the third-highest point total for Irving, whose career high was 57 on March 12, 2015, with the Clev...

Kafeel Khan remanded to judicial custody, transferred to Mathura jail

Child specialist Kafeel Khan, who was accused of making an inflammatory speech at AMU, was remanded to 14 days judicial custody and later transferred to Mathura jail, officials said on Saturday. Circle Officer Civil Lines Anil Samania said ...

Vasilevskiy, Lightning hold off Ducks

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves to post his 150th NHL victory as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the host Anaheim Ducks 4-3 Friday night. Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov each had a goal and an assist, and Ondrej Palat and Erik Cernak ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020