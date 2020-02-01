Delhi Polls: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav to hold roadshows, public meetings for his party, Cong candidates

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will hold two roadshows and two public meetings here in support of his party and Congress candidates in the run up to the Delhi assembly elections. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Rashtriya Janata Dal spokesperson Manoj Jha said Yadav will hold a roadshow in Palam on Sunday while a joint public meeting of RJD-Congress will be organised in Vikaspuri on Monday.

Jha, flanked by Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, said leaders and workers of both parties will campaign for Congress and RJD candidates. Yadav, who is Opposition leader in the Bihar Assembly, will hold roadshows and public meetings from February 2 -4 in the national capital.

The Congress has firmed up an alliance with the RJD for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections for the first time. Congress will contest elections on 66 seats while RJD will fight on four seats - Uttam Nagar, Palam, Kirari and Burari which has a seizable population of Poorvanchalis.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

