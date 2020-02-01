Budget 2020 visionary, transformative, all-inclusive: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday hailed the Union Budget as "visionary, futuristic, growth oriented, transformative and all-inclusive" and said it will ensure development of all sections of society. The Budget gives impetus to fulfilment of aspirations of the middle income groups with focus on home for all by giving subsidy to first time buyers and announcing relaxation in income tax, he said while noting its emphasis on the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

"Inspired by the mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, the central budget 2020 is a significant step in the strengthening the efforts towards a new and developed India. My heartfelt gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and the finance minister for this transformative and holistic budget," Nadda tweeted. The BJP president said Modi has ensured all-round development of all sections of society and Budget 2020 is a testimony of his vision for "New India".

