People have united to oppose divisive laws like CAA: Awhad

Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Saturday said the Narendra Modi government had brought in Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed the National Register of Citizens to divide the country. He was speaking at the culmination of a protest rally in Thane which was attended by thousands of people, including former High Court judge BG Kolse-Patil, and leaders of parties like the Congress and RPI among others.

The Mumbra-Kalwa MLA said the CAA and NRC were not just against the Muslim community but also against the Constitution, and therefore against the country itself. Appealing to protesters to not hit back in case they come under an attack from those supporting these laws, Awhad said, "This is the land of Buddha and Gandhiji. Let us accept the stones they throw at us and then build their tombs with it." Awhad added that the divisive laws had actually brought different communities together and they are unitedly opposing these moves of the Modi government..

