Karnataka cabinet expansion on February 6: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said that the cabinet expansion would take place on February 6, with 13 MLAs taking the oath of office. "The cabinet expansion will take place on February 6 with the oath-taking ceremony at the Raj Bhavan at 10.30 AM.

Thirteen MLAs, including 10 who had joined BJP from parties, including Congress and the JD(S), will take oath. The cabinet expansion is on the cards for nearly two months ever since the BJP won the maximum number of seats in December 5, 2019, bypolls and got a majority in the Karnataka assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.