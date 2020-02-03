Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Assembly polls: PM Modi to address first rally today

As campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections intensifies with the date of polling inching closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first rally in East Delhi's Karkardooma area on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 02:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 02:28 IST
Delhi Assembly polls: PM Modi to address first rally today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

As campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections intensifies with the date of polling inching closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first rally in East Delhi's Karkardooma area on Monday. The rally will be held at CBD Ground in Karkardooma at around 2 pm.

Ahead of the rally, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik along with other police officials inspected the CBD Ground on Sunday. Modi, who is BJP's star campaigner for the Delhi Assembly polls, will address another rally in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area on Tuesday.

"One rally of the Prime Minister will be held in East Delhi at Karkardooma on February 3. The other rally will be held in Dwarka on February 4," a senior party leader had said. The Prime Minister's appeal is likely to be used by the party as a final push for votes. The party feels that Modi's appeal can be effective in garnering votes of undecided voters.

Sources said the two rallies have been planned after the Union Budget. "The dates have been chosen as the BJP wants to utilise the Prime Minister when the campaign is at its peak," sources added. Modi had addressed a rally at Ramlila Maidan on December 22 last year. In that rally, he attacked the opposition parties, accusing it of spreading lies over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Prime Minister also took on the ruling AAP government in Delhi, accusing it for not doing enough to combat rising pollution levels in the city. The BJP's senior leadership -- led by the party national president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah -- has been in overdrive ever since the announcement of the Delhi Assembly polls.

Other leaders, including Union Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, have also been campaigning across the city. Voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi is slated to be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia bars Iran from attending OIC meeting on Trump peace plan

Saudi Arabia barred Iran from attending a meeting of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC where US President Donald Trumps peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement will be discussed. In a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spok...

Harden scores 40 as Rockets defeat Pelicans

James Harden finished an assist shy of a 40-point triple-double and the Houston Rockets held on for a 117-109, back-and-forth win over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon. Harden finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and ni...

Redskins TE Davis announces retirement

Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis retired from the NFL on Sunday after 14 seasons. Davis, who turned 36 on Friday, made the announcement during a video featuring Rob Gronkowski that aired on the Fox Super Bowl LIV pregame show and ...

Dubois scores twice as Blue Jackets hold off Canadiens

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals and added an assist as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the host Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Sunday afternoon. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 shots as the Blue Jackets earned at least one point for the eighth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020