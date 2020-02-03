Conspiracy of ruling party to scare protesters, says Chowdhury on Jamia firing

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday alleged that the ruling party BJP is trying to "scare" and "threaten" protesters. "It is a conspiracy by the ruling party to scare and threaten protesters who have been protesting peacefully. The ruling party's goons are doing such things and the government is silent. Law and order of Delhi comes under the Union Home Ministry, still, they are not doing anything," Chowdhury told ANI when asked to comment on firing incident near Jamia University on Sunday.

"Police is hand in glove with the ruling party. People are watching this. They are doing this for Delhi polls. But they will lose badly in elections," he said. Commenting on BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's remark that Mahatma Gandhi's freedom struggle was a "drama", the Congress leader said: "He has not studied the history. That's why he said this."

Earlier, Hedge had attacked Mahatma Gandhi and had called the freedom struggle led by him a "drama" and also questioned as to how "such people" came to be called 'Mahatma' in India. (ANI)

