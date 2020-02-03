Left Menu
Hegde's remarks show intellectual bankruptcy of BJP: Congress

  PTI
  Mumbai
  Updated: 03-02-2020 17:33 IST
  Created: 03-02-2020 17:25 IST
BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde's remarks on the Mahatma Gandhi-led Independence movement reflected "intellectual bankruptcy" of the BJP leadership, Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said here on Monday. Hegde, a former Union minister, reportedly claimed at an event in Bangaluru that the entire freedom movement was staged with the consent and support of the British, and the independence movement led by Gandhi was a "drama".

Taking objection to Hegde's remarks, the Congress has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi come to Parliament and clarify his position. "BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's statement is highly condemnable. This shows the intellectual bankruptcy of the BJP leadership. Their parent organization, the RSS, had collaborated with the British and opposed the freedom struggle," tweeted Thorat, who also heads Revenue ministry in the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.

He said Hegde's remarks exposed the "true face" of the BJP "which hails (Mahatma Gandhi's assassin) Nathuram (Godse) as its idol". State water resources minister and senior NCP leader Jayant Patil said Hegde had insulted the freedom movement with his remarks.

"The BJP came to power using Mahatma Gandhi's name and is now insulting the Father of the Nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should expel Hedge from BJP if he disagrees with what the (Karnataka) MP has said," Patil, also Maharashtra NCP chief, stated.

