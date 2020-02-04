Left Menu
Trump adviser Kushner to brief U.N. leaders on Mideast plan

  Washington DC
  04-02-2020
President Donald Trump's senior adviser, Jared Kushner, will brief U.N. Security Council ambassadors on Thursday about the Middle East peace plan that Trump unveiled last week, a U.S. official said on Monday. The plan has had a mixed reception, with Palestinians rejecting it but Israel welcoming the president's decision to recognize Israeli annexation of West Bank settlements.

The plan would set forth a four-year timeline for Palestinians to develop governing institutions and rein in the Hamas militant group in order to gain statehood with a capital based in a village east of Jerusalem. "Jared will travel to New York on Thursday to brief UNSC ambassadors on our Vision for Peace," the U.S. official said.

