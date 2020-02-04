RK Sinha gives Zero Hour notice in RS over 'anti-India propaganda' at CAA protests

BJP MP RK Sinha on Tuesday gave Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over 'anti-India propaganda under the guise of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)'.

During Zero Hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice. (ANI)

