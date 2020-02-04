Left Menu
RK Sinha gives Zero Hour notice in RS over 'anti-India propaganda' at CAA protests

BJP MP RK Sinha on Tuesday gave Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over 'anti-India propaganda under the guise of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)'.

BJP MP RK Sinha (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

During Zero Hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice. (ANI)

