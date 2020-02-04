Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attempts made to mislead people on Union Budget: Modi

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 17:18 IST
  • Created: 04-02-2020 17:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that attempts were made to mislead people on the Union Budget, however, even critics now accept that it is the best budget under the prevailing global economic scenario. Speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meeting here, Modi hailed the Bodo accord and the agreement to settle the members of Bru-Reang tribe in Tripura, terming them "historic" successes of his government in this decade, according to party sources.

It will usher in an era of peace in the North East which has suffered decades of bloodshed and violence, he said, adding that his government has also curbed naxalism and boosted development in areas hit by the extremist Left violence. The North East states used to see frequent blockades and 'bandh' that would bring life to a standstill for days but things have now changed for the better, Modi said.

Referring to the Union Budget, which was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, Modi said attempts were made to mislead people about it, sources said. However, people have now realised that it is a very good budget and even critics have acknowledged that this is the best budget under the prevailing global economic scenario, he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan gave a presentation on novel coronavirus, and how their respective ministry is dealing with the situation.

