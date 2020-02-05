US is 'thriving' and 'highly respected again': Trump

Making a strong pitch for his re-election amid the impeachment trial, President Donald Trump said that America has made a great comeback and the country is "thriving and highly respected again" as he boasted about the economic growth under his regime. Delivering his 3rd State of the Union address, Trump said on Tuesday that in just 3 short years, his administration has shattered the mentality of American decline and rejected the downsizing of the country's destiny.

"We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back," Trump said during his over one hour address. The US president said that under his leadership, jobs are booming, incomes are soaring, poverty is plummeting, crime is falling, confidence is surging, and "our country is thriving and highly respected again."

"Three years ago, we launched the great American comeback. America's enemies are on the run, America's fortunes are on the rise and America's future is blazing bright," he added. Trump underlined the country's economic gains under his leadership, asserting that "the American Dream is back" and is "stronger than ever before".

"The years of economic decay are over...Gone too are the broken promises, jobless recoveries, tired platitudes, and constant excuses for the depletion of American wealth, power and prestige," Trump said on the eve of his likely acquittal by the Senate in the impeachment trial. The president asserted his country's economy is the best it has ever been.

Asserting that the US is moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, Trump, the first president to run for reelection after being impeached, said from the day he took office, he worked towards reviving economy and the agenda of his administration is relentlessly pro-worker, pro-family, pro-growth, and, most of all, pro-American. Trump said that the US administration is strongly defending national security and "as we defend American lives, we are working to end America's wars in the Middle East."

Stressing that his administration has undertaken unprecedented effort to secure the southern border of the US with Mexico, Trump said that the country "should be a sanctuary for law-abiding Americans - not criminal aliens." He said that whosoever coming illegally to the US would be promptly removed.

"We entered into historic cooperation agreements with the Governments of Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala. As a result of our unprecedented efforts, illegal crossings are down 75 percent since May -- dropping 8 straight months in a row. And as the wall goes up, drug seizures rise, and border crossings go down," he said. Trump showered praise on the US military for carrying out a "flawless precision strike" that killed Iran's military commander Qasem Soleimani and terminated his "evil reign of terror forever."

"Soleimani was the Iranian regime's most ruthless butcher, a monster who murdered or wounded thousands of American service members in Iraq," he said. "That is why, last month, at my direction, the US military executed a flawless precision strike that killed Soleimani and terminated his evil reign of terror forever," he said.

Trump said that the peace talks with the Taliban are underway and vowed to bring the US troops back from war-torn Afghanistan. "It is also not our function to serve other nations as a law enforcement agency. These are warfighters, the best in the world, and they either want to fight to win or not fight at all. We are working to finally end America's longest war and bring our troops back home," he said.

Speaking about the US-China relationship, he said for decades, China has taken advantage of the US, "now we have changed that, but, at the same time, we have perhaps the best relationship we have ever had with China, including with Chinese President Xi Jinping. "Days ago, we signed the groundbreaking new agreement with China that will defend our workers, protect our intellectual property, bring billions of dollars into our treasury, and open vast new markets for products made and grown right here in the US," he said.

