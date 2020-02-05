Left Menu
New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.20 pm

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.20 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.20 pm NEW DELHI DEL67 PM-LD DEFEXPO Our target is USD 5 billion of defence export in next five years: Modi Lucknow: India is eyeing defence export of USD 5 billion in the next five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, highlighting the measures taken by his government to boost manufacturing and woo investors to set up a base in the country. SRINAGAR DEL46 JK-RELEASE Two mainstream political leaders released from detention in J-K Srinagar: Senior politician and People's Conference chairman Sajjad Lone and PDP leader Waheed Parra, close aide of detained former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, were released from preventive detention here on Wednesday, officials said.

SRINAGAR DEL83 JK-VALLEY-SIX MONTHS Six months after Art 370: Kashmiris stare at uncertain future Srinagar: Houseboats line up desolate along the Dal Lake and Gulmarg's famed snow covered ski slopes are near empty as are hotels and the many shops selling carpets, embroidered shawls, saffron and other things Kashmiri. NEW DELHI LGD15 DL-HC-2NDLD NIRBHAYA Convicts in Nirbhaya case to be executed together, not separately: Delhi HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday said all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case have to be executed together, not separately, and dismissed the Centre's plea against the trial court's order staying the execution of their death sentence. SHAHJAHANPUR DEL92 NEWSALERT-UP-CHINMAYANAND NEWSALERT Former Union minister Chinmayanand released from Shahjahanpur prison on bail in sexual abuse case. LUCKNOW DES12 UP-DEFEXPO-AKHILESH DefExpo: Akhilesh tries to steal BJP govt's thunder Lucknow: Targeting the BJP government as it hosts the DefExpo here, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday pulled out a video clip that showed IAF planes performing touchdowns on an expressway built when he was chief minister..

