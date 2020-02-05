Dilip Ghosh challenges Mamata to stop impementation of CAA in

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for spreading "rumours" against the CAA and challenged her to stop its implementation in the state. Ghosh hit out at the TMC supremo for her "fictious comments" that the Citizenship Amendment Act is not being implemented in BJP-ruled states and said neither the chief minister nor her TMC party would be able to stop its effectuation in the state as it is a central act.

He criticised Banerjee's opposition to CAA and said that it has become her habit to resist whatever is good for the country. "If Mamata Banerjee has guts, I challenge her and the state government to stop the implementation of CAA in the state. She has been constantly spreading canards against the CAA and NRC in Bengal," Ghosh told a news channel.

"Let Mamata Banerjee stop CAA from being implemented in West Bengal if she can. The allegation that CAA is not being implemented in BJP-ruled states is absolutely baseless for it is being implemented there too," Ghosh said. He said that the TMC's rumours will not bear any result as it is going to backfire. Already the crowd at the party's rallies has started to fizzle out as on the CAA issue the common man is in favour of BJP, he claimed.

The CAA has been the latest political flash point in West Bengal, with Banerjee, who is among the most vocal critics of the saffron party, opposing it and the BJP keen on implementing it in the state. The Trinamool Congress said that BJP is trying to "fool and cheat" the people of the country as the National Population Register register is the "first step towards National Register of Citizens"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

