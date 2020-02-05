Dalit outfit launches postcard campaign against CAA, NPR

A lesser known Dalit outfit, Purvanchal Sena, has launched a postcard campaign against the CAA and the NRC. The outfit has urged people to send postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek the withdrawal of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

"At a time when the country's economy is struggling after demonetisation and the implementation of the GST, the Centre is ready to push the nation into another financial turmoil by doling out thousands of crores of rupees to conduct the NRC and NPR exercises," Dheerendra Pratap, national president of the outfit, said. "Is this fair and in the interest of country when the GDP is all-time low and unemployment is at its peak," he asked.

He also demanded a complete ban on EVMs during elections.

