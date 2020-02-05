Global investors looking towards India, but being put off by atmosphere of hatred, violence: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that factories in China are being closed and the global investors are keen to invest in India, but they are being put off by environment of hatred and violence prevailing in the country. "Everyone wants that someone should balance China. Investors had put their money in China but the virus (coronavirus) broke out there. The factories in China are being closed. The global investors are saying that we want to invest our money in India," said Gandhi addressing a rally at Hauz Qazi here ahead of Assembly polls in Delhi.

Underlining that Donald Trump had said that India and its youth can compete with China, he said: "The world is saying we want to help the youth of India. They want us to create 'Make in India' against China. People (investors) come to me and they say we want to invest in India but only after this violence and hatred stops here." "They say if people in India stay divided then India cannot compete with any country," he said.

Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of driving a wedge between the Hindus and the Muslims. "Modi came and spread poison everywhere. Why there was no hatred between Hindus and Muslims between 2004 and 2014 (during the Congres-led UPA reign)?" he asked. The Wayanad MP said, "If there was no unity of Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Christian, then probably the British would have sat here too."

"Whether it is Independence, Green Revolution, White Revolution, Information Revolution... whatever this country has achieved, its foundation has been the unity among Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians," he said. Cornering the central government over unemployment, he said: "Earlier, the youth had opportunities to get employment. Today, they do not have employment, their future is not secure."

"The unemployment in India is at 45 years high but nothing was spoken about it in the Union Budget or the Presidential address. Each and every youth of the country is asking for jobs. This is the reality," he said. The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China reached 492 on Wednesday, as 65 more died in the Hubei province, RT reported citing Chinese state TV.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

