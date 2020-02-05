Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global investors looking towards India, but being put off by atmosphere of hatred, violence: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that factories in China are being closed and the global investors are keen to invest in India, but they are being put off by environment of hatred and violence prevailing in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 23:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 23:08 IST
Global investors looking towards India, but being put off by atmosphere of hatred, violence: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in Hauz Qazi ahead of Assembly polls in Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that factories in China are being closed and the global investors are keen to invest in India, but they are being put off by environment of hatred and violence prevailing in the country. "Everyone wants that someone should balance China. Investors had put their money in China but the virus (coronavirus) broke out there. The factories in China are being closed. The global investors are saying that we want to invest our money in India," said Gandhi addressing a rally at Hauz Qazi here ahead of Assembly polls in Delhi.

Underlining that Donald Trump had said that India and its youth can compete with China, he said: "The world is saying we want to help the youth of India. They want us to create 'Make in India' against China. People (investors) come to me and they say we want to invest in India but only after this violence and hatred stops here." "They say if people in India stay divided then India cannot compete with any country," he said.

Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of driving a wedge between the Hindus and the Muslims. "Modi came and spread poison everywhere. Why there was no hatred between Hindus and Muslims between 2004 and 2014 (during the Congres-led UPA reign)?" he asked. The Wayanad MP said, "If there was no unity of Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Christian, then probably the British would have sat here too."

"Whether it is Independence, Green Revolution, White Revolution, Information Revolution... whatever this country has achieved, its foundation has been the unity among Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians," he said. Cornering the central government over unemployment, he said: "Earlier, the youth had opportunities to get employment. Today, they do not have employment, their future is not secure."

"The unemployment in India is at 45 years high but nothing was spoken about it in the Union Budget or the Presidential address. Each and every youth of the country is asking for jobs. This is the reality," he said. The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China reached 492 on Wednesday, as 65 more died in the Hubei province, RT reported citing Chinese state TV.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

Coronavirus vaccine: Latest developments in race to beat the virus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Court convicts Belgian gold refinery Tony Goetz of money laundering

Two brothers from a Belgian gold refinery have been found guilty by a court in Antwerp of money laundering and fraud and given 18-month suspended jail sentences, a court ruling showed. The judgment comes as investigators and states increase...

Sudan army agrees Burhan-Netanyahu meeting will boost security

Sudans military announced Wednesday it backed a surprise meeting held between the countrys leader and Israels premier in Uganda this week, saying the opening would help boost national security. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chairman of Su...

FACTBOX-Coronavirus hits demand for oil, energy

A fast-spreading coronavirus in China has sent shockwaves through global commodity markets, prompting OPEC and its allies to consider deepening crude supply curbs and Asias largest oil refiner to slash over a tenth of its output. MARKETS EX...

Algeria names new chief for state energy firm sonatrach -state tv

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday appointed Toufik Hakkar as new head for state energy firm Sonatrach, state television reported.Hakkar, a senior Sonatrach exdecutive, will replace Kamel Eddine Chikhi who had been named h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020