Shah holds roadshow in Delhi's Seemapuri ahead of Assembly polls

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a roadshow in Seemapuri Assembly constituency ahead of Delhi Assembly elections slated to be held on February 8. Shah was accompanied by LJP chief Chirag Paswan and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari.

Standing atop on a red jeep, the Union Minister was seen greeting and waving at the people. The supporters hailing Shah were seen carrying the party's flag. BJP is holding a 'Janasampark Abhiyan' across the city in a bid to reach out to every household and request them to vote for it in the upcoming election. As the campaigning for Delhi Assembly elections comes to an end at 6 pm today, Shah is expected to hold two more roadshows in Hari Nagar and Madipur Assembly constituencies.

On the other hand, BJP president JP Nadda will also hold roadshows in Mundka and Sultanpur Majra. Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia is also holding a 'padyatra' in his Patparganj Assembly constituency.

The voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies is scheduled for February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.