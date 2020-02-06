Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah holds roadshow in Delhi's Seemapuri ahead of Assembly polls

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a roadshow in Seemapuri Assembly constituency ahead of Delhi Assembly elections slated to be held on February 8.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 15:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 15:16 IST
Shah holds roadshow in Delhi's Seemapuri ahead of Assembly polls
Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Seemapuri on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a roadshow in Seemapuri Assembly constituency ahead of Delhi Assembly elections slated to be held on February 8. Shah was accompanied by LJP chief Chirag Paswan and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari.

Standing atop on a red jeep, the Union Minister was seen greeting and waving at the people. The supporters hailing Shah were seen carrying the party's flag. BJP is holding a 'Janasampark Abhiyan' across the city in a bid to reach out to every household and request them to vote for it in the upcoming election. As the campaigning for Delhi Assembly elections comes to an end at 6 pm today, Shah is expected to hold two more roadshows in Hari Nagar and Madipur Assembly constituencies.

On the other hand, BJP president JP Nadda will also hold roadshows in Mundka and Sultanpur Majra. Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia is also holding a 'padyatra' in his Patparganj Assembly constituency.

The voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies is scheduled for February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kazakhstan bans exports of masks to China amid virus scare

Kazakhstan has banned the exports of protective masks after their sales to neighboring China surged amid the coronavirus outbreak, pushing up local prices and limiting availability. The Central Asian nation bordering China has not reported ...

Extended coronavirus outbreak could lower oil demand, prices: Moody's

Global oil demand and prices will fall due to extended coronavirus outbreak, Moodys Investors Services said on Thursday. The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has reduced economic activity in China, the worlds largest oil importer, it said in a ...

DGCA says it has received "numerous" complaints from women working in airlines regarding harassment by their senior colleagues PTI DSPSNE

DGCA says it has received numerous complaints from women working in airlines regarding harassment by their senior colleagues PTI DSPSNE...

UPDATE 1-KLM extends ban on flights to China until mid-March

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, will extend its ban on flights to China by more than a month because of the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Thursday.The death toll from the virus in mainland China has jumped to 563, with more than 28...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020