Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala GDP showing upward trend: Thomas Isaac

Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac on Thursday claimed that despite national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) going down, his state has done significantly well in terms of development.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 15:53 IST
Kerala GDP showing upward trend: Thomas Isaac
Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac speaks to ANI in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac on Thursday claimed that despite national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) going down, his state has done significantly well in terms of development. While speaking to ANI, the state finance minister claimed that Kerala has recorded the 7.2 per cent of growth and is showing upward trends since 2011.

"There has been an acceleration in growth, while national GDP growth average was 6.9 per cent between 2016-17 to 2018-19, Kerala's growth has been at 7.2 per cent. This is a significant upward movement from 4.9 per cent achieved during the 2011-2016 period." Notably, the year 2019 was a difficult year for the global economy with world output growth estimated to grow at its slowest pace of 2.9 per cent since the global financial crisis of 2009, declining from a subdued 3.6 per cent in 2018 and 3.8 per cent in 2017.

Uncertainties, although declining, are still elevated due to the protectionist tendencies of China and the United States besides and rising US-Iran geopolitical tensions. Amid a weak environment for global manufacturing, trade and demand, the Indian economy slowed down with GDP growth moderating to 4.8 per cent in the first half of 2019-20, lower than 6.2 per cent in the second half of 2018-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 8-From cruise liners to supply chains, China virus bites

Chinas fast-moving coronavirus spread among passengers of a quarantined Japanese cruise liner on Thursday and dragged down production at more global businesses, as scientists across the world searched for a vaccine. The death toll from the ...

NGT raps Hry govt over cutting of trees in Sohna's Mandawar village, says law blatantly violated

The National Green Tribunal has rapped the Haryana government for carrying out non-forest activities for construction of a CISF camp on 260 acres of forest land in Sohnas Mandawar village, saying law has been blatantly violated for which ac...

Delhi court dismisses bail plea of ex-J-K MLA Rashid Engineer in a case related to terror funding activities in the Valley.

Delhi court dismisses bail plea of ex-J-K MLA Rashid Engineer in a case related to terror funding activities in the Valley....

Sudan says leader made no promises to Israel PM

Khartoum, Feb 6 AFP Sudans cabinet said on Thursday that the countrys leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had made no promise to Israels prime minister of normalising ties between the two countries. Burhan, who heads Sudans ruling soverei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020