Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP forms committee for municipal polls

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 21:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 21:52 IST
BJP forms committee for municipal polls

With an eye on the polls of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and other civic bodies of West Bengal, the BJP's state unit has formed a 57-member election committee, party leaders said. The elections to 107 civic bodies and the KMC, will be the last major electoral contest ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls in the state. Being seen as the mini-Assembly elections, the polls are due in April-May this year.

Former two-time Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee, who has joined the BJP from the TMC in August last year and is presently having a strained relation with the saffron party, was kept out of the election committee led by state president Dilip Ghosh. The election committee will function in coordination with BJP national general secretary and Bengal minder, Kailash Vijayvargiya, and the central leadership, a party leader said.

"The civic polls would be of immense importance. It is the last litmus test in the civic areas of the state. It would also be the first major election after the CAA-NRC-NPR issue came up," the senior leader said. He said if the elections are held in a free and fair manner, the BJP will win.

"The elections would help us sensing the mood of the city and its surrounding areas and semi-urban areas about the CAA. Based on its results, we would chalk out our future strategy," the leader said. The BJP has made deep inroads in West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the state by bagging 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats of the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-From Disneyland to Christmas Island: unlikely quarantine sites

As the world struggles to contain coronavirus, governments are weighing innovative sites and converting remote buildings - even islands - into quarantine bays for suspected carriers.The deadly virus, which originated in the Chinese city of ...

Mumbai Court sends Rushikesh Devdikar to police custody in Nalasopara arms case

A Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday sent Rushikesh Devdikar to police custody till 11 February in connection with Nalasopara arms case. Rushikesh is also accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case. In August 2018, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism S...

L'Oreal sees temporary hit on Asia sales from China virus

Maybelline maker LOreal said on Thursday Chinas coronavirus health crisis would have a short-term hit on its sales in the country and across Asian airports, after a period of booming business in the region. Thriving appetite from Chinese co...

Musk's SpaceX plans spinoff, IPO for Starlink -Bloomberg

Elon Musks SpaceX plans to spin off its internet venture, Starlink and pursue an initial public offering for the unit, Bloomberg reported httpswww.bloomberg.comnewsarticles2020-02-06spacex-likely-to-spin-off-starlink-business-and-pursue-an-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020