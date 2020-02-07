Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha Cong leader files complaint against BJP's Patra for fake

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 18:31 IST
Maha Cong leader files complaint against BJP's Patra for fake

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan on Friday filed a police complaint against BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra for allegedly sharing a fake video on social media. Khan said the video in question was made by an "RSS worker" during the Maharashtra Assembly polls held in October and, at that time too, he had filed a case with the police.

In a statement, Khan said, "Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra has tried to defame me and the Congress party by sharing a fake video on social media. To teach him a lawful lesson, a police complaint has been filed with the Mumbai police commissioner, Saki Naka police station and even with the Election Commission." He said the BJP was resorting to such moves because its defeat was certain in the Assembly polls in Delhi. Delhi goes to the polls on Saturday and the results will be declared on February 11.

"Patra has shared an old video on his official Twitter account without verifying its veracity in a bid to defame me and the Congress party. He did this because he wanted to create a divide in society and make use of it for political gains," Khan alleged. "This video was fabricated by a RSS worker during the Maharashtra assembly polls. Even at that time, I had filed a complaint with the police. And it was found that the person had edited the original video to make this fake video. Despite all this, the BJP is circulating the fake video again," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Fighters step up attacks in Mozambique gas region, beheadings reported - U.N.

People are fleeing a surge of attacks in northern Mozambique where witnesses have described beheadings, mass kidnappings and villages burned to the ground, the United Nations said on Friday. Officials said armed groups had stepped up assaul...

First coil rolled out from RSP's new hot strip mill

The Rourkela Steel Plant RSP said on Friday that it has achieved a new feat by successfully rolling out the first coil from its newly- installed world-class hot strip mill. The mill would primarily cater to the domestic requirements of hig...

Foreign Minister Di Maio says Italy to keep block on China flights

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Friday said Italy would keep a block on flights to and from China due to the coronavirus emergency, until Italian health authorities say it can be lifted.The block on flights is a measure that we have taken...

Brazil environment agents battle stronger deforestation at start of 2020

Aggressive deforestation is starting earlier this year in Brazils Amazon rainforest, environmental enforcement agents say, with government data on Friday showing destruction doubling in January compared with a year ago.More than 280 square ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020