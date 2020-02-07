Left Menu
Refrain from statements like 'danda', talk about 'kalam' instead, says RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's 'danda' jibe against Prime Minister Modi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said one should refrain from making statements such as "danda and lathi" and instead talk about 'kalam (pen).'

  Patna (Bihar)
  Updated: 07-02-2020 22:34 IST
RJD's Tejashwi Yadav speaking to reporters in Patna. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's 'danda' jibe against Prime Minister Modi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said one should refrain from making statements such as "danda and lathi" and instead talk about 'kalam (pen).' "We should wait till election results. Everyone knows who had to face the 'danda' in Jharkhand. People did not expect good results for Congress in Haryana either, but the results were different. We should refrain from making such statements like danda, lathi and talk about 'kalam' instead."

Rahul Gandhi in a campaign rally at Old Delhi's Hauz Qazi recently had said that Modi will not be able to move out of his house in the next six months as "youth will make him understand that without employment, the country can never progress." "Narendra Modi, who is giving speeches, he will not be able to move out of his house in the next six months. The youth of India will hit him with sticks," Gandhi had said.

The Prime Minister on Thursday responded to Gandhi's "danda" jibe, saying he has been abused sufficiently in the last 20 years and that he has become "Gaali-proof". "I have decided that I will increase the frequency of 'Surya Namaskars' so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the assaults," Modi said.

RJD and Congress have forged an alliance for Delhi Assembly polls and as per the agreement the former had got four seats to contest. The national capital goes to polls tomorrow while the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

