To stop liquor smuggling, increase informer reward: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday asked the state Excise department to strengthen its informer network to curb liquor smuggling and increase the rewards given to them. Pawar, who reviewed the work of the department in a meeting, directed that the reward amount for informers be increased to five per cent (of the worth of the seizure) from the current two per cent, a state government release said.

He said liquor smuggling was causing huge revenue loss to the state and, therefore, asked the Excise department to increase the number of checkposts as well as inspections. Pawar also said there was need to think seriously on curbing deaths from the consumption of spurious 'tadi' (palm wine), the release said.

The Excise department has been asked to build environment-friendly 'green buildings' with solar power facilities, it said. He asked the finance department to carry out district-wise review of expenditure on government offices functioning from rented premises..

