Woman panch among two dozen activists join BJP in Jammu

Nearly two dozen activists, including a woman panch, hailing from Srinagar and Banihal area of Ramban on Monday joined the BJP here. The new entrants were welcomed into the party fold by Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, who expressed confidence that the party would form the next government in the UT, given its growing popularity in both the regions.

"The BJP has turned out to be the only true voice representing the people... the graph of BJP is rising and it has strengthened not only in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," Raina told reporters at the party headquarters here. He said the people from Kashmir are daily approaching senior party leaders to facilitate their joining and the BJP is a proud democratic nationalist party that is continuously generating its membership from every region and every religion with focused vision on development for all.

"With such strong support, BJP will form the next government on its own," he said adding "our efforts will make J&K even better than heaven". Rizwana Mir, a panch who was previously affiliated with the Congress, said she is thankful to the BJP for granting her an opportunity to serve the party.

"The common masses, especially women, in Kashmir are overwhelmed by the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra-led Modi government. We are hopeful of a new dawn of development in the UT under the supervision of Modi," she said.

