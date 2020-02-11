Initial trends not in our favor: BJP's Manoj Tiwari
With the early trends showing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) heading for a victory in the Assembly elections, BJP State unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said he is not "upset" and is confident of sweeping the polls.
With the early trends showing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) heading for a victory in the Assembly elections, BJP State unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said he is not "upset" and is confident of sweeping the polls. "We are not upset. The initial trend is not in our favor, but the exit polls were good. We are a little behind our estimate but we still hope that we will win," said Tiwari while speaking to media in New Delhi.
The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. The results will be out today.
AAP, BJP, Congress, JDU are the main political parties in the fray. The primary fight is between the ruling AAP and the BJP which is seeking to make reentry into the state politics in the national capital after over 20 years. (ANI)
