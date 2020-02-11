Congress was aware of its results in Delhi polls: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said the Congress was aware of its performance in Delhi Assembly elections but the big claims by the BJP have turned out to be false. "The Congress was already aware of its results in Delhi Assembly polls. However, I want to ask the BJP -- what happened to the BJP which was making big claims," Kamal Nath told reporters.

He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the Central government works in Delhi and yet the Delhiites could not connect themselves with the party. "In recent times, neither PM Modi nor any Central minister talked about unemployment. They only talked about nationalism, Pakistan, and CAA," he said.

"On CAA, I want to ask the BJP whether India is going for any war or if refugees were entering the country. What was the need to pass the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the middle of the night," asked Nath. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.