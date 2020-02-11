Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata congratulates AAP, says mandate in Delhi against

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 19:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 19:21 IST
Mamata congratulates AAP, says mandate in Delhi against

Congratulating AAP over its stupendous victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that people have rejected the "politics of hatred and division" and have given a "mandate against CAA and NRC". The TMC supremo said that the Delhi Assembly poll result is a reflection of the good work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government in the last five years and the saffron party has got a "befitting reply for torturing students and women" in the national capital.

She was referring to the attacks on Jamia Milia Islamia and JNU students and incidents of molestation of Gargi College students in Delhi. BJP will face similar results in the 2021 assembly polls in Bengal, Banerjee said.

"BJP is losing one election after another - this has been an ongoing trend. It began in Maharashtra, then in Jharkhand and now in Delhi. Everywhere the trend is very clear - the people are rejecting BJP and its politics of hatred," Banerjee told reporters in Howrah. Claiming that the people had voted against CAA and NRC in the Delhi polls, Banerjee said there are important issues like unemployment, economy, industry, price hike and development but the Centre is focussing only on the politics of hatred.

"Arrogance and the politics of vendetta have crossed all limits since BJP returned to power at the Centre for the second consecutive time. The country is burning," she said. On the dismal performance by Congress in the Delhi polls, Banerjee said Congress scores wherever regional parties are not strong enough to counter the BJP.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee had called up Kejriwal to congratulate him on AAP's resounding victory in the Delhi polls. Later, in a tweet Banerjee said leaders playing on faith and divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded.

"Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty all set to win #DelhiElection2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded," she tweeted. Addressing a rally in Bankura district, Banerjee, who is among the harshest critics of BJP, mocked the saffron party over its string of defeats in the assembly polls post 2019 Parliamentary polls and said it has "got a befitting reply for torturing students and women in New Delhi".

"One state after another is slipping out of BJP's grip, and the party will soon lose all states under its control," she claimed. "They (BJP) will face similar results in the 2021 assembly polls in Bengal. Only development will work. CAA, NRC and NPR will be rejected," she told the gathering.

Banerjee and Kejriwal have shared a cordial relationship over the years. The Delhi chief minister had come out in support of his West Bengal counterpart during the general elections in 2019 and also during her face-off with the Centre over the erstwhile Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar. Banerjee on her part had condemned attacks on Kejriwal during the general elections and lashed out at BJP over the issue.

The TMC had also thrown its weight behind AAP for the Delhi polls..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar erupt in joy; AAP's Amanatullah Khan lead by 81k votes

Residents at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of the anti-CAA protest, on Tuesday celebrated the stupendous success of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi Assembly elections as many here offered free food and biriyani to mark the partys victory. AA...

SCENARIOS- Germany may face early Merkel exit, election after protegee stands aside

Chancellor Angela Merkels plan for an orderly succession is in ruins and the chances of an early election in Germany have risen after her conservative protegee, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, gave up her ambitions for the top job. Merkels Chri...

Ballarpur Industries Q3 net loss widens to Rs 766.12 cr

Paper and paper products manufacturer Ballarpur Industries on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 766.12 crore in the third quarter ended December. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 152.23 crore in the third qu...

Delhi L-G congratulates Kejriwal for poll victory

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Tuesday extended greetings to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his partys astounding victory in the Delhi Assembly polls.Congratulations and best wishes to Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020