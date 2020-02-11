Following are the top stories at 2100 hours:

Top Stories:

DEL149 LDALL DELHIPOLLS AAP registers historic victory in Delhi polls, BJP trounced; opposition hails it as defeat of 'hate politics'

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal led the Aam Aadmi Party to a stupendous victory yet again in the Delhi Assembly polls, dealing a body blow to the main rival BJP and completely decimating the Congress in a keenly-watched battle in the midst of anti-CAA protests.

DEL 126 PAR-LDALL BUDGET Sitharman hits back at Chidambaram, says doesn't want to learn from his faulty remedies

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Tuesday hit back at former finance minister P Chidambaram for his 'incompetent doctors' overseeing the economy comment, saying she doesn't want to learn from those who gave "faulty remedies" and under whom FDI literally ran away and "cronies" fled the country after defaulting on bank loans.

FGN38 TRUMP-INDIA-3RDLD VISIT President Trump to visit India on Feb 24, 25 to further strengthen strategic ties: White House

Washington/New Delhi: US President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 and travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad, it was announced on Tuesday, with both governments highlighting that his maiden trip would further bolster the strategic ties and the enduring friendship between the peoples of the two countries. By Lalit K Jha

Nation:

DEL116 DL-POLL-LDALL PARTIES AAP victory a defeat of politics of polarisation and hate: Opposition, says polls can be won on development plank

New Delhi: Opposition leaders on Tuesday hailed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) landslide win in the Delhi assembly polls as a defeat of the politics of polarisation and hate and a victory of inclusive politics, and said "winds of change" are blowing in the country.

DEL138 KEJRIWAL-LD ADDRESS It's the beginning of new kind of politics: Kejriwal on AAP victory

New Delhi: A new kind of politics has emerged from the Delhi Assembly polls with people rewarding the party which built schools, hospitals and provided cheap electricity round-the-clock, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, hailing AAP's landslide win as a victory of India.

DEL135 POL-BJP-LD DELHI Delhi loss continues BJP's woes in assembly polls

New Delhi: The BJP has fought few state elections in recent times with such organisational firepower and ideological fervour as it did the Delhi polls, but this all came to nought as the party suffered a big loss, a defeat that continues its poor run in state elections since 2018.

DEL144 DL-POLLS-2NDLD CONGRESS Cong's second successive duck in Delhi polls, gets least-ever votes

New Delhi: From being a political force that ruled the national capital for 15 years in a row, the Congress stands decimated after the Delhi election results, failing to win for the second consecutive time even a seat and its vote share getting reduced to its lowest ever of 4.27 per cent.

DEL140 CBI-FRAUD-LD EDUCOMP CBI books Educomp Solutions Pvt Ltd, its directors for defrauding banks of Rs 1,955 crore

New Delhi: The CBI has booked Educomp Solutions, its subsidiary and directors for allegedly defrauding an SBI-led consortium of 13 banks to the tune of Rs 1,955 crore and carried out searches at eight locations on Tuesday, officials said.

Legal:

LGD31 SC-3RD LD NIRBHAYA Nirbhaya case: SC issues notices to 4 death row convicts on Centre's appeal against HC verdict

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday sought response from the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case on the Centre's appeal against the Delhi High Court verdict which had refused to set aside the stay on their execution.

LGD39 DL-COURT-2NDLD SHELTER HOME Muzaffarpur shelter home: Court sends Brajesh Thakur, 11 others to jail for life for sexual assault

New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday sentenced Brajesh Thakur to imprisonment till his last breath for sexually assaulting several girls in a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, saying he was the "kingpin" of a "meticulously planned" conspiracy and "displayed extreme perversity". By Usha Rani Das and Udayan Kishor

Foreign:

FGN45 US-LD INDO-PACIFIC Trump admn proposes $1.5 billion fund to ensure Indo-Pacific is free of 'malign Chinese influence'

Washington: The Trump administration has proposed USD 1.5 billion in budgetary allocation for 2021 fiscal for the strategic Indo-Pacific, which it said was part of its efforts to ensure that the region remains free, open, and independent of "malign Chinese influence". By Lalit K Jha

FGN48 UK-2NDLD MALLYA Multiple errors in extradition order for Mallya, UK High Court told

London: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Tuesday appeared before the Royal Courts of Justice here for his appeal against extradition to India to face fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores, where his lawyers claimed "multiple errors" in a magistrates’ court's order. By Aditi Khanna.

