Kejriwal to hold meeting with newly-elected party MLAs on Wednesday
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the newly-elected party MLAs at his residence on Wednesday.
AAP on Tuesday won 62 seats out of 70 in the recently held Delhi Assembly elections, while BJP managed to get eight seats.
Kejriwal who won from New Delhi Assembly constituency by a margin of 21,697 votes over his nearest candidate BJP's Sunil Yadav also met with Returning Officer to collect his winning certificate. (ANI)
