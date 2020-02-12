Following are the top stories at 12: 30 pm:

DEL15 PM-TRUMP Delighted that US prez will be in India, will accord him memorable welcome: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he is "extremely delighted" that US President Donald Trump and his wife will be in India later this month and added that they will be accorded a memorable welcome.

DEL8 MHA-NRC NRC data safe: Home Ministry

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday said the NRC data in Assam is safe even though some technical issues were visible and that will be resolved soon.

DEL14 DL-KEJRIWAL-OATH TAKING Kejriwal to be sworn in as CM on Feb 16 at Ramlila Maidan

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi on February 16 for the third time at the Ramlila Maidan, sources said on Wednesday.

DEL3 AAP-LD FIRING Police detain man for questioning after shots fired at AAP MLA's convoy, 1 killed

New Delhi: Unidentified people opened fire at the convoy of the newly elected Aam Aadmi Party legislator Naresh Yadav in Southwest Delhi when he and his supporters were returning home after visiting a temple after his victory, killing a party volunteer, police and a senior AAP leader said.

DEL9 CONG-SHARMISHTHA Has Cong outsourced task of defeating BJP to state parties: Sharmishtha Mukherjee to Chidambaram

New Delhi: A day after the party's rout in Delhi elections, the knives are out in the Congress with its leader Sharmishtha Mukherjee asking if the party had outsourced the task of defeating the BJP to others.

DEL10 DL-KEJRIWAL-LG Kejriwal meets LG Anil Baijal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the Raj Niwas here on Wednesday, a day after he scripted a spectacular victory sweeping the Delhi polls.

BOM1 MH-DELHI POLLS-SENA AAP's focus on governance issues trumped BJP's polarisation bid: Sena

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said Aam Aadmi Party's campaign designed around the works done by it won it a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly polls while the BJP's "polarisation attempt" failed to click with voters of the national capital.

LEGAL LGD8 SC-LD ABDULLAH

SC judge recuses himself from hearing plea challenging Omar Abdullah's detention New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar on Wednesday recused himself from hearing the plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging the detention of her brother and NC leader Omar Abdullah under the J-K Public Safety Act.

LGD7 DL-COURT-CBI

CBI vs CBI: Court expresses displeasure over CBI probe in bribery case involving Rakesh Asthana New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the CBI's investigation into a bribery case involving its former Special Director Rakesh Asthana and asked why the accused with a bigger role in the case were roaming free while the CBI arrested its own DSP.

LGD9 DL-HC-PRISONERS-VOTING RIGHTS

HC dismisses plea seeking voting rights for prisoners New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a PIL seeking voting rights for prisoners, saying the facility was provided under the law and it can be taken away by law.

BUSINESS

DEL7 BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN

Rupee rises 7 paise to 71.21 against US dollar in early trade Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to 71.21 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, driven by positive opening in domestic equities.

DEL4 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN

Sensex rallies over 300 pts ahead of IIP, inflation data releases Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex rallied over 300 points in opening session on Wednesday driven by gains in HDFC twins, RIL, ICICI Bank and HUL ahead of the release of inflation and factory output data.

FOREIGN

FGN7 CHINA-VIRUS-LD TOLL

Death toll rises to 1,113 in China coronavirus; confirmed cases jump to over 44,000 Beijing: The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has gone up to 1,113 with 97 new fatalities reported mostly in the worst-affected Hubei province while the confirmed cases of infection jumped to 44,653, health officials said on Wednesday. By K J M Varma

FGN6 US-TRUMP-LD INDIA

Trump says looking forward to visiting India Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that he is looking forward to his first visit to India later this month and indicated that the two countries may sign a trade deal. By Lalit K Jha

FGN11 US-PRIMARY-LD SANDERS

Sanders and Trump win New Hampshire primary Washington: US Senator Bernie Sanders has won the Democratic presidential primary in the key state of New Hampshire, giving a big boost to his campaign for the 2020 White House bid as the race to his party's nomination gathers momentum over the next few months. By Lalit K Jha.

SPORTS

SPF14 SPO-CRI-WOM-LD IND

Mandhana's blazing fifty goes in vain as Australia win T20 tri-series final Melbourne: India opener Smriti Mandhana's 37-ball 66 went in vain as Australia claimed the tri-nation women's T20 series with a gritty 11-run win following a sensational five-wicket haul by spinner Jess Jonassen here on Wednesday.

