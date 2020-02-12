PC Chacko resigns as Delhi Congress in-charge after Assembly poll debacle

Congress' PC Chacko on Wednesday tendered his resignation from the post of Delhi Congress in-charge, a day after the party failed to secure even one seat in Delhi election results. Earlier today, Chacko had said that his party lost its hold after late Sheila Dikshit took charge of the capital as the Chief Minister.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "The downfall of the Congress party started in 2013 when Sheila ji was the Chief Minister. The emergence of a new party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took away the entire Congress vote bank. We could never get it back. It still remains with the AAP." Yesterday, the ruling AAP scored a landslide victory in Delhi assembly elections for the second time in a row as it swept aside both BJP, which was again restricted to a single digit and Congress which could not win a single seat.

AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member assembly, five seats short of its 2015 tally when it had won 67 seats. The BJP won eight seats, five more than its tally in the previous election. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

