Arvind will work more hard, says Kejriwal's father

Gobind Ram Kejriwal, the father of Delhi Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed happiness over the victory of his son, whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a thumping win in the Delhi Assembly polls. He said that his son will work more hard for the people.

"We are very happy with God's grace. I read in the newspaper that even Maharashtra is following the steps which he (Arvind Kejriwal) has taken such as waiving off electricity bills. Arvind will now work much harder this time," Kejriwal's father said. Yesterday, the ruling AAP scored a landslide victory in Delhi assembly elections for the second time in a row as it swept aside both BJP, which was again restricted to single digits and Congress which failed to open its account.

AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member assembly, five seats short of its 2015 tally when it had won 67 seats. The BJP won eight seats, five more than its tally in the previous election. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

