P C Chacko resigns as AICC Delhi in-charge

AICC Delhi in-charge P C Chacko resigned from his post on Wednesday after the party's poll debacle in the assembly elections. Chacko said he has resigned taking moral responsibility for the party's performance and has sent his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

"I have resigned from my post and have sent my resignation letter to the Congress president. It is up to her to take a decision on my resignation letter," he said. The Congress fared poorly and was routed in the Delhi Assembly polls. It did not get a single seat for the second time after the 2015 elections.

The party's vote share also declined further from 9.7 percent last time to 4.26 percent this time, its lowest ever.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

