Trump declines to say if he is considering pardoning Stone
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to say whether he is considering pardoning longtime adviser Roger Stone, who was found guilty last year of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump thanked Justice Department officials for stepping in to retract a recommendation from frontline prosecutors that Stone face up to nine years in prison, saying the Republican operative had been treated very badly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Roger Stone
- Congress
- White House
- Justice Department
- Republican
ALSO READ
Venezuelan congress approves $20 million for foreign litigation
Mobile World Congress to go ahead despite China virus spread - GSMA
Congress wants CIDCO's low-cost mass housing project shifted
International Welding Congress & Weld India 2020 to be held from 6th to 9th February 2020 at CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Navi Mumbai
Bajwa raises PPA, illegal mining issues during Punjab CM-Congress MPs meet