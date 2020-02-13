BJP reappoints Chandrakant Dada Patil its Maharashtra unit chief

The BJP has reappointed Chandrakant Dada Patil party's Maharashtra unit president and Mangal Prabhat Lodha its Mumbai chief, a statement said Thursday.

An order issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said the appointments are applicable with immediate effect.

Both the leaders, who were appointed in July last year, have been given full terms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

